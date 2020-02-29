US ups travel restrictions; President Trump says more coronavirus cases are ‘likely’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says 22 people in the U.S. have been stricken by the new coronavirus and additional cases in the United States are “likely.”

Trump provided an update on the virus after the first reported U.S. death Saturday, of a woman he described as being in her late 50s and having a high medical risk. He says healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.

The virus threat has spooked global markets and the public at large. Trump is cautioning that “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

The U.S. is also banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the new restrictions and warnings as President Donald Trump said 22 people in the U.S. have been stricken by the new coronavirus and that additional cases are “likely.” Trump added that he was considering additional restrictions, including closing the U.S. border with Mexico in response to the virus’ spread.

“We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas,” said Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human Services. “This is a basic containment strategy.”

Trump provided an update on the virus after the first reported U.S. death Saturday, of a woman he described as being in her late 50s and having a high medical risk. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there was “no evidence of link to travel” in the case of the woman who died.

Trump said healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus, as he tried to reassure Americans and global markets spooked by the virus threat.

On Friday, health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in a person who didn’t travel internationally or have close contact with anyone who had the virus. The U.S. has a total of about 60 confirmed cases.

But Trump encouraged Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

He added he wasn’t altering his routine either. “You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”

Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. Speaking at a rally in South Carolina he accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus threat and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States. Those steps include barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China.

“They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” Trump said of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.

Trump said Saturday he was not trying to minimize the threat of the virus.

“Again, the hoax was used in respect to Democrats and what they were saying,” he said.

Some Democrats have said Trump could have acted sooner to bolster the U.S. response to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers also have said his request for an additional $2.5 billion to defend against the virus isn’t enough. They’ve signaled they will provide substantially more funding.

Trump said Democrats want him to fail and argued that steps he’s taken so far have kept cases to a minimum and prevented virus deaths in the U.S.

FOX 8 Live Blog (archived):

22 coronavirus patients in the US currently; 1 person passed away overnight. In her late 50s, medically high-risk. 4 people are very ill. The others are recovering.

More cases in the US are likely, but healthy people will most likely recover.

Administration has been working to prevent the spread of the disease — ex: travel restrictions, federally mandated quarantines.

Trump says virus numbers in China are way down and that Apple is now in full operation again in China.

US is no. 1 travel destination in the world and has far less coronavirus cases than other countries.

President meeting with pharmaceutical companies at White House on Monday to discuss vaccines.

US has lots of supplies on hand. Nation already has 43 million masks, more on the way.

White House Coronavirus Task Force is “working around the clock” and under “quite adverse circumstances,” Trump says. Adding that “we are prepared.”

Trump asks media, politicians & other citizens, not to evoke a panic because he says the virus is nothing to panic about at this time.

Pence says coronavirus threat to Americans still remains low.

The taskforce will be doing the following: Adding additional travel restrictions — Travel ban to include Iran and for any foreign national who has visited Iran in the last few days. Increasing travel advisory for Americans to Level 4 for specific regions in Italy and South Korea (areas most affected by the virus). State Department is working with allies in Italy & South Korea to conduct a medical screening of any individuals coming into the US. Make sure that state & local health officials have the resources necessary to protect the American people.

Pence says the average American does not need to go out and buy a mask. They are putting the safety of patients and healthcare providers first. That’s why they are routinely providing masks. Working to increase the availability of masks too.

Health officials say that while risk to Americans currently remains low, this can change rapidly.

“We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas. This is a basic containment strategy.” -Health department officials

Doctors say they are preparing for further challenges, which is anticipated when an area sees community spread.

Continuing coverage, here.