Coronavirus headlines: Widespread community spread in Northeast Ohio
President Trump approves Ohio disaster declaration in fight against coronavirus

OHIO (WJW) -- President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Ohio.

On Tuesday, the White House said the President declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Ohio and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by coronavirus. 

"Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Ohio impacted by COVID-19," the White House said. "Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 55 deaths from coronavirus in Ohio with 2,199 confirmed cases.

