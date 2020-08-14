Trump says manufacturing has increased in US as nation works to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – President Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House Friday afternoon to provide an update on the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that new factories and laboratories are being built all across the country to help America fight the coronavirus. This new infrastructure was made reportedly possible under the Defense Production Act.

The president quoted new manufacturing production numbers and said the US was producing so many ventilators that they are able to send them to countries all over the world.

He also said American companies are producing 400 more masks than last year.

Trump also shared that there are currently three COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are in Phase 3 of trials. He said he believed that the elderly and those who are considered at high-risk should be the first to receive the vaccine.

He added that officials are working on a plan for how the vaccine will be distributed once it is created.

Additionally, Trump addressed concerns about his brother Robert, who is hospitalized in New York. There is no word on his condition.

“I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now,” Trump said when asked what ailed his brother.

“Hopefully he’ll be alright, but he’s — he’s pretty — he’s having a hard time,” he added.

The president is expected to head to New York later Friday.

In a series of tweets Friday before his press conference, Trump said he is ready to send another round of stimulus checks and additional PPP payments.

I am ready to have @USTreasury and @SBA send additional PPP payments to small businesses that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

I am ready to send more money to States and Local governments to save jobs for Police, Fire Fighters, First Responders, and Teachers. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

When asked during the press conference if he would approve funding for the Post Office if the Democrats agreed to what GOP leaders requested, Trump said, “Sure, If they give us what we want.”

The president spoke Thursday about the United States Postal Service and coronavirus.

The president said Thursday he is not approving more funding for USPS because he doesn’t want a mail-in vote.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”

The U.S. has passed 167-thousand coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 5.2 million people have been sickened with coronavirus in America.