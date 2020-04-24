Pre-existing conditions present in nearly half of Cuyahoga County coronavirus patients

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Health leaders are getting a clearer picture of how COVID-19 is affecting people in Cuyahoga County.

In a press conference Friday, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett shared data from the county’s cases.

The county has 1,505 cases (1,094 confirmed and 411 probable.)

The death toll has reached 67 (lab-confirmed 66, 1 probable.)

That’s an increase of 141 cases of coronavirus cases since Tuesday reported by CCBH.

That’s in addition to Cleveland’s 519 cases and 21 fatalities.

Those numbers indicate the Ohio Department of Health will report a death toll increase for Northeast Ohio in their Friday afternoon press conference, as the totals already exceed state numbers.

CCBH says the most recent death was just two days ago.

“We still have ongoing transmission, meaning ongoing spread,” Dr. Gullett said.

The most recent cases were diagnosed April 21.

Of the cases reported by CCBH, 43% of people report pre-existing conditions.

CCBH did not say Friday what those conditions were, however, a report released by the Journal of the American Medical Association this week showed the virus tends to target people who are obese (41.7%), have hypertension (56.6%), or diabetes (33.8%).

340 people who tested positive in Cuyahoga County have recovered from coronavirus.