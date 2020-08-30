Portage Lakes bar cited for COVID-19 health violations, selling alcohol past 10 p.m.

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio (WJW) — A Portage Lakes bar was discovered to be in violation of various state health orders, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m. (as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Last night, OIU agents reportedly visited Pick’s at Portage Lakes at about 10 p.m. and witnessed between 100 and 150 people together at three bar areas inside — many reportedly standing “shoulder to shoulder” and not practicing safe social distancing.

In a report, agents said they observed alcohol being poured at 10:15 p.m.

The bar was officially cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity and selling alcohol after the appropriate hours.

This case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We see that most of the permit premises are following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and they are complying with the directives,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a statement. “As agents continue to conduct compliance checks they take enforcement action when egregious violations like these are observed.”

