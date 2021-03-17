Portage County will use Kent State Field House for vaccination clinics

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – A mass vaccination clinic is being planned for Portage County.

The Portage County Combined General Health District will use the Kent State Field House.

That’s according to Kent State University, although the health department is organizing it.

The clinics will be held at the Field House on the Kent State campus at 2227 Summit St. in Kent.

They’ll start March 23.

They’ll be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinics are open to Portage County residents only.

Residents must meet the requirements for a vaccine.

𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021

Registration will be required through the Portage County health department.

Their number is (330)296-9919.

They also have a page to get in line for the vaccine on their website.