Portage County will use Kent State Field House for vaccination clinics

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – A mass vaccination clinic is being planned for Portage County.
The Portage County Combined General Health District will use the Kent State Field House.
That’s according to Kent State University, although the health department is organizing it.
The clinics will be held at the Field House on the Kent State campus at 2227 Summit St. in Kent.
They’ll start March 23.
They’ll be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The clinics are open to Portage County residents only.
Residents must meet the requirements for a vaccine.
Registration will be required through the Portage County health department.
Their number is (330)296-9919.
They also have a page to get in line for the vaccine on their website.