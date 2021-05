PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Mass vaccination clinics continue to be held at the Kent State University Field House.

Walk-ins ages 18 and older will receive a Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, May 4th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The field house located at 2227 Summit Street in Kent.

Click here to see the list of open COVID-19 vaccine appointments throughout the state of Ohio and use 44240 to see availability of future KSU Field House clinics or call 1-833-4-ASK ODH.