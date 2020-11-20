Portage County issues stay-at-home-advisory amid COVID-19 spike

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– The Portage County Combined General Health District issued a stay-at-home health advisory as it experiences a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Residents are advised to only leave home for work, school or other essential needs, such as medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, or picking up food.

The health department also asks people to avoid travelling in and out of the state, and to forgo having guests in their homes during the upcoming holiday season. Indoor and outdoor events should be limited to 10 people.

According to the Portage County Combined General Health District, the coronavirus positivity rate for the county is 10.5 percent.

The Kent Police Department said its officers will not pull you over for the purpose of enforcing the advisory, but it does ask you stay home as much as possible.

Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties have also issued stay-at-home-health advisories.

