Port Clinton postpones Trick or Treat due to coronavirus

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Port Clinton is postponing Trick or Treat due to Ottawa County’s level red status.

Trick or Treat had initially been scheduled for Halloween on Saturday.

Level red in the Ohio Public Health Advisory system indicates high coronavirus spread and exposure.

Port Clinton says it is tentatively rescheduling Trick or Treat for Saturday, November 7.

However, if Ottawa County is still at a red level when the new alerts come out Thursday, the city will postpone again.

Port Clinton says it is prepared to postpone continually until Thanksgiving if the county remains in the red. If it gets that far into the season, the city says Halloween will be canceled.

