Pop-up coronavirus testing open to all in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is conducting pop-up coronavirus testing Wednesday and Thursday in Avon Lake.

The testing is open to anyone.

No appointment is needed and a referral is not necessary.

The tests are free but limited.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 and 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20.

The tests will be conducted at the Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center at 32850 Electric Blvd. in Avon Lake.

