Editor’s Note: The video above is COVID-19 testing in East Cleveland.
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is conducting pop-up coronavirus testing Wednesday and Thursday in Avon Lake.
The testing is open to anyone.
No appointment is needed and a referral is not necessary.
The tests are free but limited.
The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 and 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20.
The tests will be conducted at the Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center at 32850 Electric Blvd. in Avon Lake.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Pop-up coronavirus testing open to all in Avon Lake
- Investigators look for suspects who intentionally set fire that killed five people
- Dr. Jill Biden says losing wife and two children gave Joe ‘unwavering faith’
- Low 70s, low humidity, lots of sunshine
- Cleveland police investigate deadly crash on W. 130th