Pools and fitness centers get back to business in Ohio’s next reopening phase

(WJW) – The next phase of reopening Ohio will get underway Tuesday.

Several sectors of the state’s economy have been given the green light to get back to business, including fitness centers, pools, and other recreational facilities like bowling alleys and mini-golf.

Some of the businesses are still making changes to their facilities to follow the new guidelines and have set their own reopening dates.

All businesses have been asked to increase sanitizing and adjust spaces for social distancing.

Also reopening this week: BMVs.

People are still asked to do what they can online instead of going in person.

