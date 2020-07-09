‘Pooch Parade’ at Brunswick nursing home

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Willowood Care Center in Brunswick hosted a “Pooch Parade” to show support for nursing home residents who are unable to have visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pet owners and their dogs paraded along the facility’s driveway on Thursday as residents sat outside. Some stayed in their vehicles and honked their horns while others walked with signs.

“‘Our Dog Days of Summer Pooch Parade'” is a way to cheer up residents, and let them know that they are not forgotten,” said BJ Centa, Willowood Care Centers administrator, in a news release. “After seeing success with our ‘Honks for Hugs’ event here in April, we thought this could be another way to ‘connect’ our entire community with our residents.”

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that nursing homes can start outdoor visitation on July 20, as long as safety standards are in place.

The state started limiting visitors at nursing homes on March 11 when there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all of Ohio. Since then, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other congregate living situations have become hospots for the virus.

