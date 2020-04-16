Breaking News
Police warn of text scam amid coronavirus outbreak

THOMASTON, Maine (WJW) — A police department in Maine is warning citizens to be vigilant against scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomaston Police Department shared a photo of a text message that a resident received.

The text claimed the resident had come in contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19. The message further instructs the recipient to self-isolate and get tested. It also has a link for a website where they can “learn more.”

Police are warning that if you receive a message like this you should not click the link.

Authorities say this is not a message from an official agency and is a “gateway for bad actors to find their way into your world.”

If you receive any questionable messages, you should reach out to your local police department.

