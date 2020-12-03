Police department says thanks but no thanks to holiday food donations during COVID-19

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference in the video player above as Summit County is raised to the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System)

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– The Twinsburg Police Department wants residents to know that while its officers appreciate holiday goodies, they will not be able to accept them because of COVID-19.

Police Chief Christopher Noga posted about it on the department’s Facebook page on Thursday.

“For years, during the month of December, members of our community have dropped off all sorts of delicious goodies and treats for our police officers and dispatchers as a way to say thank you and to brighten our holiday season. These goodies are never expected but ALWAYS appreciated,” Noga said.

The chief said they are trying to minimize the risk for coronavirus by not accepting outside food.

