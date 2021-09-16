Police called to school board meeting in Cuyahoga Falls over mask refusal

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department says its officers responded to the Cuyahoga Falls City School District School Board meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting was held at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

According to both the district and police, a group of 6 individuals was refusing to wear masks and being disruptive to the meeting.

The meeting was adjourned shortly after the disruptions.

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools implemented a mask policy for all school buildings on September 7.

They say the same guidance applies to the Board of Education meeting.

“The Cuyahoga Falls City School District and Board of Education continue to welcome public comment on school issues; however, board policies and building procedures must be adhered to at all school functions, including BOE meetings,” the District wrote in a post on its website.

The District plans to reevaluate its mask mandate on October 1.

Its next meeting is on October 6.

“The district will work with the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department in order to maintain decorum and continue to carry out the functions of the board while seeking the involvement and contributions from the public, students and staff in the decision-making processes,” the District said in a statement.

No one was arrested.