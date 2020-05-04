Police arrest woman who was caught on camera licking her hands before touching food at store

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJW) — Police in South Carolina arrested a woman after she was caught on camera licking her hands and then touching different objects inside a grocery store.

According to the Sumter Police Department, 38-year-old Shenir Gibson Holliday was taken into custody on Saturday when officers responded to a suspicious person call.

“Officers reviewed video footage inside the IGA, which showed the woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items. She also was seen doing the same in the dry food section of the store,” police said in a post on Facebook.

Holliday is charged by city police with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order. She is also facing additional charges by the sheriff’s office for a similar incident in the county.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and she was ordered to get tested for COVID-19.