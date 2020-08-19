‘Playing sports is a risk’: Governor to release guidelines on how sports can move forward in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine’s guidelines for how sports can move forward in Ohio are scheduled to be released Wednesday.

As expected, he announced at Tuesday’s press conference that he was going to have guidance to make it as safe as possible, essentially giving his blessing for the season to begin.

Some of the first football games in Northeast Ohio kickoff Friday.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” the governor said.

“We want our kids to play sports. But we also know playing sports is a risk. We’re going to have to see how this goes. And so if it doesn’t work,if it doesn’t work, schools are going to know that pretty quick. Coaches are going to know that pretty quick,” he continued.

The governor said spectators would be limited, but did not release details about that Tuesday.

“But the young people are going to get to play. And that, I think, is the most important.”