Playhouse Square postpones ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Frozen’ and more through 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It will be a long time until area theatergoers can be in the room where live performances happen. And for fans of blockbuster Broadway shows, the show won’t go on at Playhouse Square until 2021.

While Playhouse Square has canceled or postponed most of its shows for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, there were still a few stragglers. Now, the organization has announced that four of its Broadway series shows are getting postponed.

“Disney’s Frozen” – Aug. 5-Sept. 6

“Hamilton” – Sept. 22-Nov. 1

“To Kill a Mockingbird” – Nov. 3-22

“The Cher Show” – Feb. 2-21, 2021

In a letter to ticket holders, CEO and President Gina Vernaci said that “These four jewels will return in a future season.”

The plan is to start up the 2020-2021 season next January with the following shows:

“Pretty Woman: The Musical”– Jan. 5-24, 2021

“The Prom” – March 9-28, 2021

“Ain’t Too Proud” – April 6-25, 2021

“Moulin Rouge The Musical” – May 5-June 6, 2021

“My Fair Lady” – June 8-27, 2021

“Hadestown” – July 6-25, 2021

“Jesus Christ Superstar” – Aug. 5-22, 2021

Playhouse Square has canceled about 450 shows this year.