Playhouse Square postpones all performances in wake of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Playhouse Square is postponing all performances in wake of the coronavirus until further notice.

This comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order to postpone or cancel all community gatherings.

According to the Playhouse, Playhouse Square and its resident companies Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University, DANCECleveland and Great Lakes Theater are immediately following this order.

Playhouse Square is working to reschedule all performances that were scheduled to occur during this ban. They say this process will take time and ask for patrons to remain patient.

For events that are postponed:

Ticket holders will receive new event details by email or phone as soon as they become available.

The Playhouse says it is their intention to reschedule as many of the affected performances as possible.

For events that cannot be rescheduled:

All tickets, fees, workshops, and parking paid for via credit card will be automatically refunded.

Guests who purchased tickets with cash will receive a refund check.

Please note: refunds are only available for tickets purchased directly from Playhouse Square and not any other source.

The following performances and events will not be rescheduled:

Stephen Petronio Dance – March 14

Staging Success Career Fair – March 18

Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night – March 25

Cleveland International Film Festival: On Broadway – March 31

Baldwin Wallace University Spring Musical: Freedom Summer – April 3-5

Ticket holders will be notified directly by email regarding the status of each performance as details become known.

The most up-to-date status for each event will be available at playhousesquare.org.