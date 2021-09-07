Playhouse Square, Cleveland Orchestra requiring COVID vaccination, negative tests for audience members

**Related Video Above: Playhouse Square shows coming this fall.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two of Cleveland’s largest arts entities announced today they are requiring audience members to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or offer proof of a negative test.

Playhouse Square, center for Cleveland’s live theater houses, and the Cleveland Orchestra, which performs at Severance Hall, both said Tuesday they plan to implement the changes for their fall seasons.

“These necessary steps are critical to our ability to present shows safely and we are grateful for your cooperation,” Playhouse Square CEO & President Gina Vernaci said in a statement.

Both organizations are requiring all guests to wear a mask while inside.

“We are eager to welcome our audiences for our first public concerts in over 18 months at Severance Hall,” André Gremillet, President and CEO of the Cleveland Orchestra said in a statement. “As we collectively continue to face this pandemic, we have given serious consideration to all aspects of this constantly evolving situation, and we developed this policy in consultation with our partners at the Cleveland Clinic.

Find Playhouse Square health and safety information right here, and Cleveland Orchestra information right here. The Playhouse Square requirement goes into effect Sept. 30 and the orchestra’s starts Sept. 15.

Both groups said they plan to continue to update their health and safety guidelines throughout the year as COVID-19 cases and mandates change. They join many other live music venues across Northeast Ohio making such requirements for entry.