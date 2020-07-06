Platform Beer Company closes three locations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous FOX 8 story on the Platform Beer company.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Platform Beer Company announced on Facebook that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus.

They say that employee had recently worked out of the Cleveland and Columbus taprooms.

Those locations will be temporarily closed.

The company will still have contactless home delivery services in Cleveland and Columbus.

They say they are closing their Phunkenship location as well “due to the heightened risk of COVID-19 in the state.”

In a statement the company wrote, “These temporary closures will allow us time to perform a thorough cleaning and sanitation of all our locations. All our taprooms have and will continue to follow all local government and health officials’ guidelines and precautions, and we can confirm that our food and beer have not been affected. We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our guests and staff.”

