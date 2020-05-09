1  of  3
Planning to have a garage sale this summer? The state has some safety tips to consider

Courtesy of Getty Images

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re planning to have a garage sale or yard sale when the weather warms, the Ohio Department of Health has some safety tips to keep in mind to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some of the new recommendations:

  • Place posters on your property encouraging social distancing 
  • Set up tables and chairs six feet apart
  • Use tape to form a flow for customers to follow throughout the sale
  • Ask customers to stand in a spaced out line during high traffic times 

In addition, routine cleaning and sanitation is recommended. That includes tables, chairs, and the items that are being sold.

Masks and disposable gloves should also be worn at all times.

For answers to your COVID-19 questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

*Read more about Governor DeWine’s plans to reopen the state, here.*

