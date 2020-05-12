Ohio still working on reopening dates, protocols for many summer activities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Ohio officials are fielding more questions about summer activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ninety percent of Ohio’s economy will be back open on Friday, including retail, restaurants and hair salons. But Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have not announced reopening dates for many activities.

Husted said reviews are underway for casinos and racinos, and travel and tourism. He said they are working as quickly as they can on fairs, outdoor recreation, camping and sports, and gyms and fitness because they are time sensitive.

“We understand that people need to make plans and summer is about here,” DeWine said.

The governor said he hopes to make an announcement about swimming pools on Thursday. Some cities already decided to close pools for the season.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said it’s still not the time for mass gatherings.

“I think we have to remember, and I know especially questions about summer, the antsiness that we all feel, that we are in a plateaued state. The virus is still with us, as the governor always says. It’s still a pretty treacherous time for us. All of us has to double down on our efforts,” Acton said. “It’s us. It’s what we do. It’s how careful we all are that allow us to do more and more.”