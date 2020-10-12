Physician: Trump tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, is ‘not infectious to others’

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump’s physician says Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days now and is not contagious.

The White House shared this information with the public Monday evening in a press release.

According to the release, Dr. Sean Conley says Trump tested negative for the virus using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card. The test was administered multiple times and not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s current negative status.

Dr. Conley issued a statement to the White House regarding Trump’s COVID-19 tests. It reads in part:

Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication. This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the President is not infectious to others.

Trump announced on October 2 that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

His doctor had him admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland out of precaution after experiencing some mild symptoms. He spent three nights there receiving an experimental treatment before heading back to the White House.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he is now immune to COVID-19 and said he feels “really good.” He also credited the experimental medication he received while in the hospital and said he hopes it will soon be made available to the public.

“It looks like I am immune for I don’t know, maybe a long time or maybe a short time. It could be a life time, nobody really knows but I am immune,” said Trump.

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Trump also made his first public appearance Saturday since returning to the White House after his hospitalization for the coronavirus. He welcomed hundreds of supporters to the South Lawn for an event that marks the return of political activities in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

He is scheduled to hold a rally in Florida on Monday night and campaign events in Iowa and Pennsylvania later in the week.

