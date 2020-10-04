Physician: Trump has made ‘substantial progress since diagnosis’

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The White House released an update on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Saturday night.

Trump announced overnight Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Both were said to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Trump’s physician announced late Saturday that the President “continues to do well” and has made “substantial progress since diagnosis.”

Courtesy: White House Press Office

Trump reportedly remains fever-free and is off supplemental oxygen.

The White House says Trump spent most of Saturday conducting presidential business. He was “up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty.”

Trump’s medical teams says that while he is not in the clear yet, they remain optimistic. Doctors will continue to monitor the President between doses of Remdesivir on Sunday.

This update comes just hours after Trump released a 4-minute video from Walter Reed Medical Center where he said he’s beginning to feel better.

In the video he said he believes he will have “a very good result” in his battle with the novel coronavirus. He noted America will know more over the next few days and that he hopes to “be back soon.”

Trump said he hopes that by beating the virus he “will be able to show people we can deal with this disease responsibly, but we shouldn’t be afraid of it.”

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: