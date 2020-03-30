PHOTOS: Growing list of famous people who have died from coronavirus

(WJW) – The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that no one is immune.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities known who tested positive for the virus.

However, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of thousands of others, including some famous faces.

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 22: Joe Diffie takes photos during the 12th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Country music star Joe Diffie died March 29 at the age of 61 due to coronavirus complications, according to his publicist.

Known for hits like, “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (when I Die)” and “Pickup Man,” Diffie had a string of hits in the 90s.

He had just announced he tested positive for coronavirus two days before he died.

This picture taken on June 3, 2014 shows Japanese comedian Ken Shimura in Tokyo. – It was announced on March 30, 2020 that Shimura, one of Japan’s most famous comedians, has died of complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus, shocking the country. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died March 29 after a long battle with coronavirus.

He reported symptoms March 17 and had been hospitalized since March 20.

He was 70-years-old.

CBS News producer and talent executive Maria Mercader died of COVID-19 in New York March 29, CBS said.

She was 54.

Mercader worked at CBS for three decades, getting her start in the network’s page program, CBS said in a release.

Mercader “courageously fought cancer and related illnesses for 20 years, enduring numerous treatments and surgeries,” CBS said. “To her colleagues and family, she was an inspiration and a symbol of hope each time she returned to work after the latest medical setback threatened to end her life.”

Alan Merrill. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The A2IM 2018 Libera Awards)

Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, Alan Merrill passed away on March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus.

The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Actor Mark Blum attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Spring Gala 2006 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers April 03, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

69-year-old actor Mark Blum died March 25 of coronavirus complications.

He was in several films including, “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” as well as recent appearances in shows like “Succession,” “You,” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Chef Floyd Cardoz with kerala style banana leaf salmon from Paowalla at the 2016 New York Taste presented by Citi hosted by New York Magazine on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

World-renowned chef Floyd Cardoz died March 25 in New Jersey.

He had been diagnosed with coronavirus March 18.

He was 59.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Terrence McNally attends The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at Sofitel New York on May 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

American playwright and screenwriter Terrence McNally died March 24 at the age of 81.

He died in a hospital in Sarasota.

His cause of death is listed as complications from coronavirus.

He was also battling COPD and was a lung cancer survivor.