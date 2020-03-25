Photo Gallery: Celebrate the Indians with us

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though Opening Day has been postponed, we are still cheering on our Cleveland Indians!

Show us how you are celebrating the Tribe.

FOX 8 is hosting a virtual Opening Day to assist in your celebrations. Plus, MLB will be airing 30 MLB games across various platforms to offer an “Opening Day at Home.”

How will you be honoring the Tribe tomorrow? Is your family dressing up? Having a small celebration at home (as you practice social distancing)? Sharing your favorite memories of past home openers?

Share your pics with us by clicking the “submit” button below or emailing us at tips@fox8.com.

Cleveland Indians fans celebrate after game five of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

More on the Cleveland Indians, here.