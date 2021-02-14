Phase 1B rollout continues Monday, making Ohioans with certain conditions eligible for vaccine

COLUMBUS (WJW) — A new group is being added to Phase 1B of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week.

Starting Monday, those with certain conditions they’ve had since childhood, making them more at risk if infected with coronavirus, are eligible to get the vaccine.

These conditions include things like cerebral palsy, sickle cell anemia and Down syndrome.

They’ll join those 65 and older, school employees (as seen in the video above) and those with developmental or intellectual disabilities with certain conditions who were already eligible for the vaccine during this phase.

Find the whole list of eligible medical conditions below:

Those looking to get vaccinated can find out more in the link below: