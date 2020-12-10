Pharmacies are preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations; here’s how it will work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Area pharmacies, along with hospitals preparing for shipments of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, will play a critical role in providing vaccinations which could begin as soon as next week.

“We know that pharmacies are going to be utilized. The state has asked us to assure them now we have the proper refrigeration, and we can keep track of the vaccine,” said Ernest Boyd, Executive Director of Ohio Pharmacists Association.

The state’s four phase approach to vaccination could begin on or around December 15, with more than 88,000 initial vaccines going to Walgreens and CVS for congregate care vaccinations.

According to the CVS website, when vaccines become available to the public, appointments will be required. People scheduling their first dose will also be prompted to schedule their booster dose appointment.

Patients will be provided with a mandated vaccine card and receive reminders about when it is time to get their second dose of vaccine. CVS said the type of vaccine available will be determined by the government.

“This first distribution to people who are in congregate homes will primarily be CVS, Walgreens but after that initial push our pharmacies have been signing up with the Ohio Department of Health,” said Boyd.

Boyd said locally-owned pharmacies who meet the criteria can participate in vaccination efforts.

“Our pharmacists are well trained in the administration [of vaccines] our wholesalers are extremely good at getting frozen or other type products to us so I have no concerns whatsoever on that level,” he said.

A Walgreens spokesperson said they are collaborating with 30,000 long-term care facilities nationwide who selected them as a vaccine provider. The company said they have the cold storage capacity to manage inoculations.

In order to serve rural and underserved populations Walgreen said on its website they are prepared to use mobile clinics among other methods for distributing vaccines. The general public when approved would be able to get vaccinated at their more than 9,000 stores at some point next year.

“My imagination says pharmacies are going to be insanely busy in March and April if not sooner,” said Boyd.

READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: