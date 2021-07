(WJW) – Pfizer is expected to request emergency approval to vaccinate kids for COVID-19 between the ages of 5 to 11.

That’s according to a report from FOX News.

The company hopes that will happen by fall of this year.

Pfizer currently has approval for vaccinate 12 and up with its vaccine.

The dosages for children in the younger group would be lower.

Pfizer trials have included ages 6 months to 11 years old.