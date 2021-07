A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Pfizer-BioNTech company has recently updated its COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet for people receiving the shots as well as caregivers.

At this time, the vaccine, one of three given emergency-use approval in the U.S., is available to those 12 and older.

You can read the full fact sheet below: