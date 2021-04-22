Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Wolstein Center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Appointments have opened up for COVID-19 vaccinations through May 3 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that week 7, that begins Monday, would offer the Pfizer vaccine, instead of the previously planned Johnson & Johnson shot.

Appointments are open for next week at Ohio's Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland. This clinic will be offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Visit https://t.co/p44wrHVQJG and type 44115 in the location search. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/oFTuZDPPnE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 22, 2021

The Wolstein Center is vaccinating about 6,000 people per day, the governor says.

About 38% of Ohio’s residents have started the vaccination process, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ages 65 and up have the highest vaccination rates.

The 70-74 age group in Ohio has 75% of its population vaccinated.

The 20-24 age group, who most recently became eligible for the vaccine, has the lowest vaccination rates with just 27% vaccinated.

Eligibility opened for everyone in Ohio over 16 on March 29.

The governor said Wednesday there appeared to be a plateau in new COVID-19 cases, although it’s still at a high rate.

Hospitalizations are up, according to ODH.

Gov. DeWine said especially due to new variants, those who are not getting vaccinated are putting themselves and anyone else who is not being vaccinated at risk.

If you want to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.