Pfizer COVID-19 boosters available at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic is taking appointments to administer Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines.

Right now, the boosters are available to people 65 and older, people who live in long-term care settings and those 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

People who are 18 to 49 may qualify who have underlying medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 after a review of individual benefits.

It may also be for people who have an occupational risk of exposure to COVID-19 or people in institutional settings.

No booster doses of the vaccine are recommended for healthy people who have received two doses of the Moderna vaccine or the one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic says guidance on that is forthcoming.

The FDA and CDC have also approved third doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for certain patients with compromised immune systems who received their first two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.