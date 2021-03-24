Pfizer begins trials for COVID-19 pill

(NEXSTAR/WJW) — Drug manufacturer Pfizer announced Tuesday that it had begun testing an oral COVID-19 treatment. The antiviral treatment would be the first of its kind in the fight against coronavirus.

The Phase 1 study will be tested on healthy American adults “to evaluate the safety and tolerability of an investigational, novel oral antiviral therapeutic” for the virus that causes COVID-19, the company said in a press release.

The company is also testing an intravenous antiviral to treat COVID-19.

Officials told FOX 8 the medication would come in pill form. The treatment relies on protease inhibitors, the technology that’s also used to treat HIV and hepatitis C. Protease inhibitors work by binding to a viral enzyme, called a protease, and preventing the virus from replicating within the cell.

The treatments would be taken at the first sign of infection and would not require that patients be hospitalized or in critical care.

“Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus,” said Mikael Dolsten, MD, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical of Pfizer, in a statement. “Given the way that SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the continued global impact of COVID-19, it appears likely that it will be critical to have access to therapeutic options both now and beyond the pandemic.”

The drug has shown “potent antiviral activity” against the coronavirus, Pfizer reports.

The company also shared that because the drug is taken orally it could be used outside of the hospital setting and given to people who were recently infected with COVID-19.

Researchers hope the drug will help prevent coronavirus patients from needing to be hospitalized.

“We have designed PF-07321332 as a potential oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring that patients are hospitalized or in critical care” Dolsten said.

Pfizer is expected to release more information on the medicine next month.

Related video: AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine as coronavirus mutations emerge