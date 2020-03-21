Person with COVID-19 had direct contact with residents at long-term care facility in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Tuscarawas County Health Department is investigating after someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, who is from another county, had direct contact with residents and workers at a long-term care facility.

According to a press release, roughly 20 residents and three healthcare workers had spent time with that individual. The families of the residents have been notified. The name of the long-term care facility is not being released.

“Because there is known widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Ohio and reduced testing capabilities, I ask all Ohio residents to take the current situation seriously and remain at home, if at all possible. Again, at this time, Tuscarawas County has only one confirmed case of COVID-19.” Katie Seward, Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are currently 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. 58 people have been hospitalized and three have died.

The fatalities are in Cuyahoga, Erie and Lucas counties. ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said there are multiple deaths still under investigation.