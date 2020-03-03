Person-to-person cases of coronavirus rise in US; new details on virus outbreak

Coronavirus updates March 3, 2020

(WJW) – The CDC reports person-to-person cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have increased.

There are 88 coronavirus cases in the U.S, according to the World Health Organization, but many more are under investigation.

More than two dozen of the cases are considered person-to-person, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

We want to emphasize there are no reported cases in Ohio.

New details on virus impact

Death toll rises in Washington State, 4 dead at nursing home and two others in the same county

WHO reports 90,993 cases around the world, 3,111 deaths

Feds cut interest rates due to “evolving risk” from virus

Japan’s Olympic minister is discussing moving the dates for the Tokyo Games to later in 2020

France has seized all protective masks in order to ensure there are enough for virus patients and protective workers

Editor’s Note: The CDC only updates its case information Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, so there will likely be discrepancies in numbers between that agency and the WHO.