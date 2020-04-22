Perry teachers parade through district to show support to students

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Perry teachers and staff are parading around the school district to say hello to students who are learning remotely for the rest of the academic year.

According to Perry Local Schools, district school buses our following their afternoon elementary school routes while teachers drive behind their cares.

The parade will roll through Perry neighborhoods at different times.

Students and families are encouraged to stand in their driveways and wave, cheer and shout hello as their favorite teachers drive by.

Families are reminded to stay away from street traffic, do not approach vehicles and to practice social distancing. Students must be accompanied by an adult.

You can view the parade schedule below: