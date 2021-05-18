People 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine at Wolstein Center this week

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be given to kids ages 12 to 15.

Following that announcement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said anyone 12 and older can get their first Pfizer dose at the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic in Cleveland from May 18 through May 31.

Children under age 18 who are not emancipated must have parental consent to receive any vaccine.

A parent or legal guardian should accompany the minor to receive it.

Previously, COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. had been authorized only for people age 16 and older.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

According to the CDC, from March 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 cases were reported in kids between 11 and 17 years old.