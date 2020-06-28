Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County closing bars amid coronavirus spike

PITTSBURGH (WJW)– As some areas of the country see spikes in the number of coronavirus cases, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania is closing its bars.

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Restaurants are permitted to stay open, but on-site alcohol consumption is not permitted. Patrons at restaurants must wear masks and outdoor seating is encouraged. County officials are working with Pittsburgh to expand outdoor dining permits.

“We have seen some alarming spikes in our positive test numbers over the last week and particularly over the last couple of days. We actually had more positive tests in the last two days than we had in the previous two weeks,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald during a news conference on Sunday.

Fitzgerald said they found hot spots in bars and out-of-state travel. They are also monitoring cases in youth sports.

“We went from nearly no cases of community spread to a lot very quickly. I am also concerned because many of the cases have very mild or no symptoms so are likely unwittingly spread the infection to others,” health department director Dr. Debra Bogen

Bogen said the county experienced all-time daily and weekly highs in the number of COVID-19 cases, as well as a higher percentage of positive test results.

More than 75 percent of cases are in people ages 19 to 49, according to Bogen.