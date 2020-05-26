Pediatricians see more than 50 percent drop in child wellness visits

CLEVELAND (WJW)-The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on infant and children wellness visits across the country.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, pediatric visits have dropped 60 percent.

Locally, MetroHealth Medical Center have seen a significant decrease in the number of infants and children coming in for preventative visits and vaccinations.

“This is mostly because of families’ concerns about COVID-19 and parents worried about bringing their children to the doctors,” said Dr. Nazha Abughali, Chair of Pediatrics at MetroHealth. “We, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, want parents to know that avoiding getting necessary healthcare for your child may lead to an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases and other health problems.”

According to the AAP, if these appointments are missed it could cause issues such as:

Mental health problems in children and teenagers such as depression and anxiety.

Flare-ups of certain chronic conditions like asthma, allergies, and diabetes.

Lower rates of immunizations to preventable and highly contagious diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

Delayed diagnoses of illnesses and developmental problems such as autism.

If you have an appt at MetroHealth the following safety guidelines are being practiced at the hospital: wearing a face mask, checking temperatures, limiting visitors, and social distancing in waiting areas.