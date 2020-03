Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- If you are the parent of a teen, you know this is a particularly tough time for many of them.

Some are dealing with the prospect of not being able to graduate with their friends, attend prom, or even get their driver's license.

Katrina Lindsay is a pediatric psychologist with Akron Children's Hospital.

She spoke with FOX 8 News in the Morning about how parents can handle teens during this time.

Click the above video player to watch the interview.