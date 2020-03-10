Pearl Jam postpones tour dates because of coronavirus

2017 Inductee Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (WJW)– Seattle-based rock band Pearl Jam is canceling the first leg of its tour because of the ongoing concern of coronavirus.

The band made the announcement Monday night on its social media accounts.

“Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy,” the band said on its verified Facebook account. “We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.”

Washington was the first state in the country with confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 100 people have tested positive.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.