‘Paws by the Lake Resort’ reopening to provide free care for pets of essential workers

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — People have been enjoying more quality time with their pets under the stay-at-home order. But some essential workers may still need someone to look after their companions while they’re at their jobs.

“We have a lot of people that work and a lot of people that need somewhere for their pets to be taken care of and when we closed, it really put them in a bind,” said Dr. Frank Krupka with the Avon Lake Animal Clinic.

Starting Monday morning at 7 a.m., “Paws By The Lake” will reopen with that community in mind.

“If you are an essential worker out there and you need boarding or daycare, we’re going to be providing that for you free of charge through May 20,” said Krupka.

With the capacity to house 240 pets, the building is also part of their rehab program, something Krupka says is hard for owners to work on at home.

“Our rehab department has really been set back by this, we had lots of patients going through rehab whether it be for chronic osteoarthritis cases or post-operative rehab,” he explained.

To protect clients and workers from the virus, there will only be curbside drop off and pick up of pets.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no current evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.

The CDC has heard of “a very small number” of transmissions from humans to pets in other countries.

“In the building here we’ll be wearing gloves to prevent contamination from the pets, but there’s lots of handwashing stations, lots of sanitation happening here lots of just wiping down hard surfaces,” said Krupka.

He says staff will also wear masks and be screened regularly.

Just like us, pets have a lot of pent up energy and need socialization. He says having the daycare back open will give them the opportunity to stretch their legs and interact with others.

“We have a large area for pets to play indoors and outdoors, we have four individual daycare yards, different energy levels in each one. It’s tough to see those rooms quiet without that energy in there so we’re looking forward to having those pets back,” he said.

You can call 440-933-5297 to schedule boarding or daycare for your pets.

Ohio’s Dispute Resolution Commission deemed dog groomers non-essential, so that part of the health clinic’s campus will not be reopened under the stay-at-home order.

We’re told staff members are ready to come back to work as soon as they are allowed.

For more information, visit: www.pawsbythelakeresort.com