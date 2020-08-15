Patio Tavern in Lakewood among Ohio bars cited overnight for violating coronavirus orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Several Ohio bars, including the Patio Tavern in Lakewood, were cited for violating orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited six liquor-permitted establishments overnight for the following violations:

Patio Tavern in Lakewood was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises alcohol consumption. OIU agents reportedly saw alcoholic beverages being served to customers after 10 p.m. They also witnessed a lack of social distancing and people congregating at the bar.

Bella Doma Party House in Whitehall was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents reportedly saw more than 40 people drinking alcoholic beverages inside the establishment around 11:30 p.m.

Winkin Willys in Washington Court House was also cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Upon entering the premises at approximately 10:30 p.m., agents were able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Additionally, three bars in Athens received coronavirus order related citations as a result of a trace-back investigation from a fatal crash.

Officials say the crash occurred on July 4 around 2:30 a.m. when a 21-year-old man was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Stewart Street near East Union Street in the city of Athens. The Jeep had an excessive amount of passengers and struck a curb when it attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot. One of the passengers, a 24-year-old from Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash. Alcohol involvement was suspected in the crash which remains under investigation.

During the investigation, agents watched surveillance video at Stephens Fine Dining, The Crystal Bar and The CI Bar and determined that each of them had violated the ODH orders on July 4.

In all three cases customers were seen walking around with alcoholic beverages, standing shoulder to shoulder and not social distancing. Employees were also not properly wearing masks.

Stephens Fine Dining received a citation for violations of improper conduct/disorderly activities, sales to an intoxicated person, permitting removal of an alcoholic beverage sold for on premises consumption, insanitary conditions, failure to notify the division of expansion or change to the permit premises, and operating more than two fixed bars.

The Crystal Bar received a citation for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

The CI Bar received a citation for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

OSHP says these cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

