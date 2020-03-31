Parma steps up to help family celebrate birthday during tough times

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Coronavirus is keeping many people apart, but some in Parma found a way to come together by planning a drive-by birthday parade for a little boy.

Chelsea Jenkins said her son, 5-year-old Elijah, wants to serve in the military when he grows up. She had a party planned, but had to cancel because of COVID-19. It came around the same time as more bad news.

“I was crying because I had found out I had been denied for unemployment and his birthday was coming,” she said.

Jenkins said that same day she noticed a parade near her street, but did not know what it was for. She wrote on her community’s social media page about how it lifted her spirits. She also asked for service members to give her son a birthday message.

“It literally turned my tears of fear and anxiety into just like a bit of hope,” Jenkins said.

The birthday request turned into so much more, with neighbors, some strangers, stepping in to plan a small parade of cars in front of the family home.

“We can’t just forget that we’re all human, still have to celebrate things and we can’t just skip over birthdays or holidays or anything. We’re all still here,” said April Hull.

Elijah and his mom sat at the end of their driveway waving to the parade of cars, including several squad cars from police and a Mission BBQ cargo truck.

“This is the most amazing community and I cannot thank everyone enough,” said Jenkins.