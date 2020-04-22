Parma firefighters show support for frontline health care workers

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Parma Fire Department is saluting health care workers serving on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters are turning on their truck lights outside the Parma hospital to honor the doctors, nurses and staff that continue to serve on a daily basis in the hospital wards and on their care floors.

“We hope to be able to surprise these extraordinary group of individuals with our presentation and we will be saluting all first responders and hospital personnel throughout Northeast Ohio,” Parma fire said.