Parma decides to keep pools closed for the summer

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Parma is keeping its pools closed this summer, despite Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s announcement last week that public and club pools would be allowed to open starting May 26.

In a letter sent to Parma residents yesterday, Mayor Tim DeGeeter and Recreation Director Mickey Vittardi said that, after weighing all of the the options, closure was the only way, in their view, to keep people safe.

“Enforcing social distancing as required by the governor would be difficult, if not impossible,” the letter said. “To require children to remain six feet apart while in the pool is not practical. Additionally, it’s not realistic to think that we could enforce the many requirements given by the order as it relates to pools.”

Despite the pools staying closed to the public, the city announced that certain outdoor sporting leagues can resume this summer. That includes: Youth baseball and softball, adult softball, youth tennis and a junior golf program.

Other summer event cancellations include Parma’s summer band concerts, family movie night and Pride program (find more on Northeast Ohio event closings right here.)

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Parma is far from the only Ohio city grappling with whether to open pools or not (as seen in the video above), and we’ll report openings and closures as they are announced.