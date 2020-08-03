Parma City Schools will be remote for first 9 weeks

Editor’s Note: The video above is about CCBH recommendations for schools.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma City School District has decided the first 9 weeks of the school year will be remote for all students and faculty.

The announcement comes after the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) recommended the move for all districts within the county for the safety of the community.

“We trust the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to be our most relevant source of guidance during this pandemic,” Parma City Schools said in a statement.

The district says students will learn remotely for at least 9 weeks, with extracurricular activities suspended.

“We also know that distance learning is a hardship for our families that comprise the backbone of our district. We empathize with families who will now scramble for reliable childcare. For these reasons and many more, we desperately want to return to a normal five-day per week schedule as soon as possible,” the district said.

The district says the Parma Virtual Learning Academy is also suspended.