Parma City Schools offering virtual learning year-round, as parents react to fall restart

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — It has been a dual role for Philana Williams of Euclid; homeschooling 9-year-old daughter Peyton and teaching sciences to high school students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

“She needs a lot of supervision, that’s been difficult,” Williams says. “Then trying to reach many of my students.”

Williams questions how a return to class will look with COVID-19 still present.

“We don’t have a lot of information on the virus we’re dealing with right now, so my first concern is safety,” Williams says.

Gov. Mike DeWine has been working with the Department of Education to set general safety guidelines, which could include smaller class sizes, markings in hallways to promote safe distancing and plexiglass dividers in cafeterias.

🚍K-12 SCHOOLS: Our goal is to start school in the fall.

The date for starting school is solely in the power of the local school boards and that will continue to be the case. pic.twitter.com/ofG3lSY7kN — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 2, 2020

But within Parma City Schools, the second larges district in the state, parents uncomfortable sending their kids back to buildings and school buses will have a brand new option.

Superintendent Charles Smialek says that: “Out of really reading parent survey responses, we needed to give them an option, and that option would be 100% virtual.”

Smialek says the Parma Virtual Academy will allow students to stay home, year-round, and would have the same curriculum on all grade levels, with teachers and a director to serve as principal.

“Typically, when you’re looking for some sort of startup model, you’d have more lead time, but we now there’s a sense of immediacy, given the fact that we’re only a couple months away from a starting date,” Smialek says.

He says for families unable to keep students home: “…That’s gonna be a very difficult prospect because at the same time, if they’re telling us we have to socially distance in classrooms, where we can only have nine or 10 students, then that is a shifted model. So it’s gonna be a challenge for families, we know that. We hope to get clarity as soon as possible.”

And clarity can’t come soon enough for parents, as they all prepare to make some tough choices.

“[My daughter] having the socialization and the normalcy that she receives from being educated [is important],” Williams says. “So it’s kind of like a balancing act for me to figure out what the next step is.”