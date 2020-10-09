Parma City Schools elementary student, high schooler exposed to coronavirus

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Contact tracing is underway at two Parma City Schools after two students who were exposed to coronavirus are exhibiting symptoms.

According to the school district, one of the students is a third-grader at Parma Park Elementary.

The other student is a ninth-grader at Valley Forge.

The district says at the time they alerted parents, neither student had been in class since last Friday.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is working with the district.

The district says only people who receive instructions from the school or health department need to take any action.